1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,735,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.