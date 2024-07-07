2,000 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $102.78 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $108.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

