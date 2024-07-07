22,456 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

