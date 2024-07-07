29,095 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,153,612 shares in the company, valued at $38,622,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,707,165 shares of company stock worth $58,071,133. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

