2,930 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 561,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,662,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

NIKE stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

