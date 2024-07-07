2,930 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

