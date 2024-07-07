314 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $846.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

