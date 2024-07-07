38,600 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,573,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $15,561,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,039,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,489,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,422 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

