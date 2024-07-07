4,405 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

