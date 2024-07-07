4,774 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

