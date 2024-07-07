4,821 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $694.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

