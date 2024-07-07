4,837 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $2,722,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

