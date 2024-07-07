4,900 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,107,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total transaction of $1,273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,091 shares of company stock worth $27,953,693 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.