5,347 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.