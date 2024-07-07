5,599 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $132.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.35. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

