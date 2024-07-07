64,332 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.53 and a 200-day moving average of $228.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

