888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.98. 888 shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 87,400 shares trading hands.
888 Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
