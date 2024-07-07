Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.65

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.10. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 116,329 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

