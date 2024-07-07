Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.65

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.10. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 116,329 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 7.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
