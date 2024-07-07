ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.66

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.66 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.47), with a volume of 517582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.43).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
