ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.66

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.66 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.47), with a volume of 517582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ActiveOps alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOM

ActiveOps Price Performance

ActiveOps Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5,600.00 and a beta of 0.34.

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.