ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.54. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,844,849 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 21.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 482,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

