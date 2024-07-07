Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $117.73 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.