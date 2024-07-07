Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.21

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 171467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $135,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

