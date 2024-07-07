Airbus (EPA:AIR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.78

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €151.78 ($163.20) and traded as low as €135.34 ($145.53). Airbus shares last traded at €136.10 ($146.34), with a volume of 747,860 shares trading hands.
Airbus Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €151.33 and its 200-day moving average is €152.73.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.