Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $50,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

