Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 35,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 29,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ALYA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

