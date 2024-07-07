Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ALLT opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

