Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 94,704 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 13.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 13.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 over the last three months. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

