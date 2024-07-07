Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $59.44 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.47.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.