Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB
Astera Labs Stock Performance
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Astera Labs Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.