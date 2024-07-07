Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 240,757 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 773.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.41.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

