Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390,458 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

