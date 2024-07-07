Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 866.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,411.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 425,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

