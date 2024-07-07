Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.40 Million Stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 944,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

JHS stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.