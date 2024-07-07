Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $18,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

