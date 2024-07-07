Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,706,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

