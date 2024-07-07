Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

