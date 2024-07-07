Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,816,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,626,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $326.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $326.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

