Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 48,401 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshpet

Freshpet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $133.59 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.