Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 103.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

