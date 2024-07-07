Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ameris Bancorp worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.94 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

