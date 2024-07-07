Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 156,324 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,727 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 156,324 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

