Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 161,704 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,058,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,704 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

TDF opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

