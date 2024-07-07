Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,785 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

