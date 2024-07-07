Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 28,045 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.