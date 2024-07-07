Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 296,166 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,790 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 296,166 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

EBAY opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.