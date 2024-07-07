Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 43,824 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kellanova by 23.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 8.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,470,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,266,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,470,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,266,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

