Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 609,979 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,979 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.40% of E2open Parent worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.