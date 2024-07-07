Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 63,769 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.