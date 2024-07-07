Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,035,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

