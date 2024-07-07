Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $303.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.24 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $17.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

