Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 4.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $306.24 and last traded at $306.24. 34,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 228,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

